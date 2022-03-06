MEA, grow a thicker skin or develop a sense of humour

I always ask myself a trick question every week, and attempt to answer it the next week. The question for last week was: is it possible for somebody to be thick skinned and thin skinned at the same time? If you're the type who thinks logically, your answer would naturally be: No. And you would, dear reader, be wrong, for logic is a lost art in New India.

Consider our double engine government (both engines are, naturally, from Gujarat, since the one from U.P. has been shoved into a railway siding). This government has the hide of a double-horned rhinoceros when it comes to criticism from within the country, and lets it pass by like the idle wind, swatting the occasional carping caviller with an F.I.R. or two.

But when it comes to criticism from abroad, its skin is like gossamer, quivering with a carpet of ganglions, ready to take offence even at a hashtag and unleashing its dogs of war in instant retaliation. Its choice of pitbull is the hapless Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as suited for the job as a poodle is for the role of a chowkidar. And it does not help that the Ministry lacks a sense of humour, its spokespersons as animated as marionettes on an off day.

In just the last year or so, MEA has unleashed a fusillade of IEDs (Idiotic Explosive Demarches) at, among others, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Martina Navratilova, Freedom House, V-Dem Institute, Open Doors World Watch List, US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain who is the Presidential Advisor to Joe Biden, at least two UN Commissions and rapporteurs on Human Rights and Press Freedom and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.