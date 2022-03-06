Meanwhile, the world waits for ‘Vishwaguru’ to take a stand on Russian aggression

The petulance of kings.

And thus, a union minister and lawyer finds herself standing at airports arrival “welcoming” students from Ukraine back to India.

Another union minister, also former chief of army staff, becomes a traffic cop on a transport plane randomly directing students here and there.

One Union minister gets chastised by the mayor of a foreign town for claiming credit for work he did not do, in providing shelter and food.

And one more example of Indian knowledge mangles the name of both a country and city that has helped us. Romania and Bukharest become Omania and Bukharia.

Meanwhile, little leakers lauded as analysts by TV’s journalist-impersonators provide snippets of information on how a war was stopped for six hours by the aggressor to allow His Petulance to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.

This is quite a remarkable claim. Let’s assume that the Little Leaks who serve His Petulance have inside info. Would it not have been more sensible and indeed, more headline-grabbing, if the mighty Russian Federation led by Vladimir Putin, had, on the request of His Petulance and out of love for his longstanding ally India, given all Indians in Ukraine safe passage out of the country before he bombarded it?

Even better, should not have Putin given His Petulance these six hours before Russia’s invasion into Ukraine began?