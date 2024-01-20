The media's saffron shift: On trend ahead of Ayodhya pran pratishtha?

In recent years, the mainstream media's staunch supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party and celebration of its vaunted achievements has been loud. But never more so than in the lead-up to the pran pratishtha ceremony (consecration of the idol) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for 22 January.

Much of the fourth pillar of democracy—especially television channels—seems to have seamlessly aligned themselves with the BJP's publicity campaign around Ram and the temple as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls approach.

Ever since the Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust—responsible for overseeing the construction of the temple and led by Nripendra Singh, an associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his Gujarat government days—declared 22 January as the date, television studios have enthusiastically focused on and amplified details of the campaign.

Ayodhya has evolved into a dedicated beat, with most national channels deploying a significant number of reporters—10 to 20 per channel—for round-the-clock coverage.

It goes beyond on-ground deployment of news reporters. There has been a noticeable shift in look and content too. Producers from major news channels have been instructed to generate three to five half-hour special shows on Ram, the Ramayana or Ayodhya itself every day. Business channels and journalists are hyping up the tourism and other commercial benefits of the redevelopment of the temple town.

It is almost as if they have turned apologists for the Babri Masjid demolition. The focus is on coming up with innovative ideas to cover what is being touted as a 'historic' chapter in Indian history. Meanwhile, focus is studiously kept off the more unsavoury and controversial background to the building of the temple—be it the land scam allegations or the riots and vandalism.

The tone of positivity is overwhelming, the applause loud and wide-eyed. Critique seems to have become a casualty.

And the agencies are no longer shy about advertising where their fealty lies as the controversial and iconic inauguration is elevated to the status of a national event.