MGNREGA: Choking it to a slow death

NMMS is based on an absurd premise that officials will actually verify photos of hundreds of workers taken at worksites with photos on their jobcards or through physical inspection. The central government has imposed this on workers, without taking any cues, drawing any lessons from the failure of similar technologies in the past. For example, ‘GeoMGNREGA’ was introduced a few years ago to monitor the physical progress of projects. It made geotagging and timestamped photography of worksites mandatory before starting, during implementation and after completion of the project. It failed to serve its intended purpose as officials rarely match photos and worksites.

The ABPS was introduced in MGNREGA a few years ago. Under ABPS, the financial address of a worker is her Aadhaar i.e. wages are sent through Aadhaar to the account linked with it. In the non-ABPS system, the wages are sent directly to her bank account. For ABPS to work, the Aadhaar of a worker is to be seeded with her job card and her functional bank account and the Aadhaar and account details are to be electronically mapped at National Payment Corporation of India (through which the payment transaction is done).

Since the introduction of ABPS, a large number of workers have faced delays in wage payments for reasons such as transfer of wages to incorrect bank account linked with Aadhaar and rejection of payment due to technical glitches. However, the government has now made ABPS mandatory without addressing these issues.

As per government data, only 48 per cent workers are currently ABPS enabled. There are several reports of denial of work and wages to workers who are not on the ABPS. In fact, the wages of a set of workers cannot be electronically processed anymore if there is even one worker among them who is not ABPS-enabled. The impact of NMMS and ABPS is hard to miss. The MGNREGA employment generated in January–February 2023 is a quarter less than that generated in these months last year. It is also the lowest since 2018-19.

In the past decade, the implementation of the MGNREGA has become excessively centralised. Earlier, funds were decentralised till the panchayat level and the implementation of the programme was largely manual. Most of the implementation issues related to allocation of work and delays in payment could be resolved locally. But over the years, the funds were centralised at the national level.

The implementation is now inseparably linked with a real-time online system that has further centralised the functioning of the programme. Various inappropriate digital interventions were introduced with the stated objectives of checking corruption and reducing wage delays. But rather than redressing the issues, these have introduced digital hassles for workers and worsened the uncertainty of timely wages.