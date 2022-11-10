Modi govt continues to use governors to needle Opposition-ruled state governments

In the present case, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has alleged in the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court of India that bureaucrats are not taking calls, “disobeying orders of the minister” and treating the elected government with “indifference”.

Several other issues that the AAP government is facing have also been listed in the affidavit to the court. The problem has “become more acute with the appointment of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena earlier this year,” the affidavit said.

“Any co-operation between the civil servants and the elected government is sought to be penalised and recalcitrance towards the elected government is being encouraged,” the affidavit also said.

The affidavit has been filed in the case concerning the Delhi government’s dispute with the Centre over who has control over services in the national capital.

It gave examples of “derailment of governance”. It said that in 20 meetings called by the Minister of Environment, Forests and Wildlife between May and October this year, only one was attended by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the department, adding that the meetings were called to discuss the Winter Pollution Action Plan of 2022, procurement of mobile anti-smog guns, and preparation to implement the ban of firecrackers.

The governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi and the ruling DMK have been at loggerheads for quite some time on several issues. The DMK and its allies wanted an audience with the President of India Draupadi Murmu but failed in getting an appointment with her, after which they submitted a memorandum addressed to her, which demanded Ravi’s recall.

It was said in the memorandum that 20 bills passed by the Tami Nadu Vidhan Sabha are awaiting the assent of the governor. It even said that “Ravi was unfit to hold the constitutional office."

The governor, a nominee of the Centre and an unelected person opposing an elected state government, was a perversion of the constitutional set-up and a death knell to democracy, the memorandum read.