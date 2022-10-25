Modi govt failed spectacularly in generating jobs; unemployment crisis set to worsen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a ‘Rojgar Mela’ (fair for jobs) in Bhopal on October 22, 2022 with great fanfare, propaganda, and photo-sessions for media consumption. It was all meant to commend his government’s efforts of creating jobs in the country in the last eight years. The reality, however, is that unemployment attained historically- high levels ever since he came to power in 2014.

The figure plummeted to a 45-year high of 6.2 per cent in 2018 and continued rising even thereafter to 7.9 per cent on October 24, 2022 as per CMIE data.

No one needs a great mind to understand the falsity of the Modi govt’s claims of good governance in this frightening unemployment scenario in the country. Organising such ‘fairs for jobs’ is a very poor substitute that the Modi government resorted to, since in the present ‘fair’, only 75,000 jobs were reportedly given when millions of people have been jobless for years.

Quite clearly, the Modi govt has no intention to give employment to all, and their denial in Parliament of preparing a National Employment Policy is proof of the same, even though it was recommended by the Indian Labour Conference (ILC), the highest tripartite body on labour policies, in 2013.

The National Labour Conference organized by Modi government in August 2022, should not be confused with ILC. This only aimed to further the implementation of the four controversial labour codes which were brought without consulting ILC, and which are anti-labour and pro-corporate in essence, which will ultimately lead to job losses at even faster rates than now.