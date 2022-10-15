Modi govt must clarify if vaccines were tested for efficacy against Covid-19 transmission

Earlier this month, October 10 to be precise, Janine Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, stunned the world when she admitted to the European Parliament that Pfizer did not know if its Covid-19 vaccine had been tested for the prevention of the transmission of the virus at the time of its rollout. She said there was little time to waste, and Pfizer had to roll out a vaccine at the “speed of science”.

The shocking admission stunned the European Members of Parliament even as the revelation put a question mark on all vaccines, including the ones which Indians took with utmost trust. Were Covishield and Covaxin tested for transmission when the Modi government decided it was time to start the world’s biggest vaccination drive, a brag which seemed to blind him to the rising tide of Covid-19 deaths?

Janine Small’s big admission stunned and the hashtag #PfizerLiedPeopleDied trended on Twitter. Whether India’s vaccines were capable of stopping the transmission of Covid-19 virus is still in the grey area. Nobody asked the question to the Modi government and the question never crossed the minds of India’s Members of Parliament. Modi’s health ministry couldn’t have cared less.

The transmission of Covid-19 might have ebbed but cases of the disease haven’t come to a halt. New transmissions are regular and Covid-19 fatalities are a daily feature. That being said, the Modi government’s callousness on Covid-19 is known to the world.

For instance, India’s Covid-19 death toll had become a major embarrassment earlier this year when the WHO cast doubts on the authenticity of the Covid-19 death count provided by the Modi government, lending credence to talk that the government had attempted a messy cover-up.