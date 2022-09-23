Modi govt must wake up to impending food and energy crisis

Such a condition would increase the demand and push up the prices again, and then, further tightening of the fiscal and monetary policies would be required. It would be a vicious circle and Modi government needs to rescue the economy and the people by restoring the right conditions for growth, of which price stability is a critical condition. Higher interest rate would increase the cost of investment and input which would further push the prices up.

The data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs portal shows that the all India daily average retail prices of rice were higher by 9.03 per cent, wheat by 14.39 per cent, and wheat flour by 17.87 per cent compared to a year ago. The all-India daily average wholesale prices of rice were higher by 10.16 per cent, wheat by 15.43 per cent, and wheat flour by 20.65 per cent.

Rice is a staple food in the entire country, and the Ministry of Agriculture has just estimated the kharif rice output at 104.99 million tonnes which is lower than 111.6 MT (6 per cent less) compared to the production in the last kharif season. The Ministry has admitted that the domestic prices of rice are showing “increasing trend” and it may “continue to increase” at least for a year until the next kharif season.

The dip in kharif production is significant since rice is being distributed under the National Food Security Act. It would pose new difficulties in procuring sufficient quantity or rice for Public Distribution System of the country. It should be noted that India recently banned rice export to keep the domestic prices in check, but failed. Domestic prices of rice continue to rise.

The Ministry has said that the changes have been made keeping in mind the need to support the ethanol-blending programme that saves costly oil imports and to help the animal husbandry and poultry sector by reducing the cost of animal feed that has a bearing on the price of milk, meat, and eggs.

However, export of broken rice has increased by more than 43 times in the past four years from just 0.51 LMT in 2019 to 21.31 LMT during April-August 2022. It has impacted the domestic prices of broken rice from Rs16 per kg to Rs22 per kg in the open market.

It adversely increased the input cost for poultry and animal husbandry by 60-65 per cent, which in turn increased the price of meat, egg, and milk, contributing thereby to the food inflation.

The Modi government has very narrow options in this regard. On the one hand, it can’t divert grains to industries for ethanol production when a large population in the nation needs free food grains because they cannot afford to purchase them at market price, and on the other it needs to divert it for ethanol production to keep oil prices in control and save foreign exchange.

The Modi government seems to have no clue on how to tackle the ticklish situation. It is simply following the policy of wait and watch for now, though inflation is hovering near 7 per cent which is an eight-year high, and much higher at tolerable limit of RBI range of 4-6 per cent.

The RBI finds it difficult to reduce it 4 per cent through its monetary policy, since it fears that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth.