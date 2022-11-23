Modi govt’s move to grant 10-year tenure to PSB top brass incongruous

From the frying pan into the fire is a fit adage for the managing directors and CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs). The perennial complaint about leadership tenure in PSBs was that frequent changes at the top led to instability and lack of consistently and continuity.

Now the pendulum seems to have moved to the other extreme, with the need for ‘stability’ bringing in nearly permanency that is both unwieldy as well as untenable.

According to a new government notification, the maximum tenure of MDs and CEOs of public sector banks will be 10 years, subject to a superannuation age of 60 years. This is also applicable to whole-time directors of all PSBs.