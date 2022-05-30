Modi govt’s tacit approval of bigots targeting Muslims is jarring feature of its eight-year tenure

He cautioned the rulers that tolerance and perseverance ought to be not presumed as their weakness. He said, “We at the Jamiat are torchbearers of peace and want to foster brotherhood. This is why we are ready to face any eventuality. We cannot extinguish fire with the fire. We have to defeat the atmosphere of hatred with love. Be calm and do not get swayed by the designs of those who want to disintegrate our country,” he said.

If the Modi government had been concerned of the plights and miseries of the Muslims even in the smallest way, the congregation might not have been held. In fact, through this meet, the Muslims conveyed a strong message to the Modi government that they are ready to sacrifice but not to perish. This development would certainly not augur well for the RSS and BJP.

One thing that is absolutely explicit is that the Hindu fundamentalists are bereft of our true national history. They simply parrot and believe the words of their leaders. How could Hindu society expect to get a scientific idea and information from the religious bigots who themselves are not aware of the correct history of India?

It is noticed that the bigots have been strongly opposed to pro-people and left oriented historians. This is not without reason. They know that the historians, like the Hindu bigots, have not been resorting to falsehoods. The Indian historians have an impeccable record.

Incidentally, in his letter to Amit Shah, Maulana Madani had mentioned that the Khargone district administration had demolished 45 “illegal structures”, a day after the area witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami procession. He sought his intervention to stop “harassment” of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, where he has alleged that properties belonging to Muslims were being “selectively razed”.

During the last 8 years of his rule, Modi at no stage came out with stern warning to these offenders to keep away from such criminal activities. The wrongdoers go scot-free as the police refrains from touching their skin.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal