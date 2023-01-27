Modi regime’s fanatic attempt to stop BBC documentary’s screening lowered India’s stature

The alacrity with which the Modi government used a law that cites ‘emergency’ provisions to stop Indians from watching the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ — a narrative of the Gujarat pogrom that was carried out in 2002 by Hindutva bigots and delves into the role of the then chief minister of the state, Narendra Modi — is quite intriguing.

In 2013, while addressing a public meeting, Modi had said that people earlier did not rely on the news coverage of the Doordarshan and looked to the BBC for “true and accurate” information.

The BBC is certainly not the pliable media of India under Modi rule. There have been plenty of occasions when it exposed the wrongdoings of the British government. If at all the mandarins of the Information ministry or Home ministry were sure that it damaged the reputation of Modi, the government should have filed a legal complaint against BBC.

Instead, the Modi government slapped a ban on its exhibition on social media giant Twitter as well as YouTube.

Even after the ban, people across the country have been watching the documentary on archived links. Obviously, this has defeated the very purpose of imposing the ban.