Modi’s Unceasing War on NGOs, Civil Society, Activists

Modi’s attack on NGOs has manifested in different forms of coercive action, including the use of criminal laws and notably through changes in the FCRA law. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act appeared in 1976 as legislation aimed at preventing external interference in India’s electoral process and democracy. It prohibited receipt of foreign money to political parties and their candidates, journalists and newspaper publishers, judges, bureaucrats and members of parliament.

In time, economic liberalisation meant that many of these categories were allowed to receive foreign money and the Indian government actively promoted the bringing in of such money. That was the foreign direct investment which was made welcome and whose numbers Indian governments were proud of.

For instance, the media, both print and television and certainly online, which came to be the dominant form of media, could not only receive foreign investment, it was dominated by it. The largest media companies in India were Facebook and Google, which were entirely foreign owned and managed. Newspapers could receive equity investments from foreign firms as also could news channels.

Even political parties managed to get themselves off the hook on FCRA. In January 2013, a public interest litigation was filed in Delhi high court claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress had received donations from the same company, Vedanta/Sterlite, which were in violation of the FCRA Act. On 28 March 2014, the court held that BJP and Congress were guilty of FCRA violation and in May asked the Modi government and the Election Commission to act against the two parties. In July and August, the Congress and BJP moved petitions in the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

This change happened in the budget of 2016, when the definition of foreign source was changed, legitimising the donation received by the political parties. Unfortunately, this change was written in fairly slipshod fashion and the Modi government had amended the wrong version of the law. And so, another amendment was passed in 2018 to again try and get the parties off. This finally happened in March 2018, through the amendment of a repealed law, a slightly farcical operation.

With this change, and later with the electoral bonds scheme, the BJP and other parties were free to accept unlimited and even anonymous contributions from foreign sources. What remained regulated in the law were non-government organisations, NGOs. And these were relentlessly squeezed and defunded through FCRA amendments under Modi.