Most women killed at home by partners across communities

What Can We Do to Help? - It shouldn’t even need saying that Shraddha must get justice, and Aftab punishment for his horrific crime. But is it enough for Indians to just express disgust and anger for Aftab on social media? If we are to fight violence women face, we have to do much more:

a) We have to demand better help and government funding for way better helplines and welcoming shelters for women facing domestic violence. Right now, most helplines are struggling and facing cuts and shelters lack resources. Protection Officers under the PWGDVA (civil law to protect women from Domestic Violence) are overburdened with cases and lack training, refresher training, guidance and resources, and above all, many shelters tend to be run like prisons rather than like places where women can regain confidence and feel safe and cared for. We need to demand the state and central governments give the PWDVA teeth, and ensure all the resources and trained personnel necessary resources to support victims of domestic violence.

b) We have to realise that many women in that situation will not opt for police intervention, and even if they leave the marital/shared home, they are likely to return, many times, before they actually make a complete break with the abusive partner.

It’s our job as ordinary people (not a job to be left to feminist activists alone), to be there for victims of DV, to listen, to let them decide when and how much help they need rather than taking control away from them, and to offer help and intervention of the kind they choose every single time that it’s needed, without ever shaming them for being unable to leave the abusive partner. It’s only if you offer non-judgmental help that she can control, that the victim will call you every single time she’s in danger - and that may save her life.

c) We as a society have to do much more to support those in inter-caste, inter-faith, same-sex, live-in, same-gotra, and love marriages of all kinds - to prevent organised violence and harassment faced by men/same sex partners at the hands of the women’s family/parents and caste/community/political groups in collusion with the police; as well as to make sure that women or same sex partners in such relationships are not cut off from society and thus deprived of the chance to seek help in case they face violence and abuse.

d) We need to push back against media/social media campaigns that isolate a single case as though it were a stand-alone atrocity by an “inhuman” man, and instead make sure we connect the dots between the individual case and the larger pattern of gender-based and domestic violence, so that the individual case leads to broader social and political change that can prevent such violence in future.