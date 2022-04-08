Move to hold entrance test for college admissions exemplifies Modi govt’s Tughlaqi form of State authority

From this academic session, all undergraduate admissions to central universities will be based on a single test, the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), rather than marks obtained in the school leaving board examinations.

The University Grants Commission, the primary funding agency for central universities, announced the change barely three months before university admissions, while board examinations were on.

To go by what the media reported, the UGC chairman has called the change “student friendly” and said it will provide a “level playing field” to students writing a variety of state and central board examinations.

Both arguments are hackneyed, and frankly, the institution with the mandate to regulate higher education was expected to give more cogent reasoning.

On ‘student friendly’, it is safe to say that Class XII students are likely to feel cheated rather than empowered. To them, it must feel like passing from one stress grinder to another. After two years of online classes during the pandemic, they had only a few months’ breather since January to meet their teachers face-to-face offline. Soon, they plunged into the pre-board preparation tests and the two-phase board examination.

Before enjoying even a glimpse of light at the end of this long tunnel, higher education authorities have told them how they do in the board exam will count for nothing and now they must girdle up for another test.

According to one report, students will get only two weeks to prepare for the new test after their board exam, for which they get at least one year to prepare. Now, their fate also depends on five different subject papers. So, it is down to two weeks’ preparation and performance in one test. It would have been much more ‘student-friendly’ if the announcement came earlier or the CUET was delayed till 2023.