Mr Nadda, you are wrong: Rajasthan, UP report more rapes

Union minister and officiating BJP president J.P. Nadda was parroting the usual party when he said West Bengal was reporting the highest number of rapes in the country. He also confidently claimed that he was merely quoting the NCRB (National Crimes Record Bureau) data. On both counts, he was guilty of spreading false information.

Between 2015 and 2022, the top 100 among 700 police districts in the country accounted for 45 per cent of the total reported rapes. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reported the highest number of cases during this period and dominated the top 100 districts.

In 2022, 22 districts in Rajasthan accounted for 15.2 per cent of the total rapes in India, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 5.1 per cent and Maharashtra with 4.9 per cent. West Bengal, for Mr Nadda’s information, accounted for just 0.9 per cent of the total. A fuller picture is provided by Rajasthan reporting 4,807 rapes in 2022 compared to 1,629 by Uttar Pradesh.

An analysis of the NCRB data made by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative has revealed that year after year, the same towns and districts in the same states have been reporting a high number of rapes. This calls for a sociological investigation to find out why rapes appear to be concentrated in the clusters or geography, says the analysis.

They, however, have failed to receive the kind of attention that the rape and murder of the junior doctor in R.G. Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata has received.