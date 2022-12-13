Narendra Modi govt's China policy has always been ad hoc since 2014

Usually, things start off with a display of offensive banners and end with a flag meeting. Tempers cool, followed by the rival “20-year-olds” going back to their neck of the woods on either side of the LAC. This time, it was at Tawang far to the east of Galwan and it happened on December 9.

“Difficult border, difficult neighbourhood” is what’s told, the tone apologetic and tame, as if India should feel and say sorry to China for the Chinese PLA’s testosterone overdose. This has been the case ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India and Xi Jinping President of China. The Indo-China border was never demarcated on stone, and the Chinese PLA never let go of a chance to send a message to India that it is the more powerful army.

The Galwan story of twenty years ago was in a league of its own. Twenty Indian army soldiers were killed. The Chinese PLA refused to declare their casualties. That in itself was a kind of psychological warfare.

Usually, the PLA soldiers walk in, take a stroll on the “India side” of the porous LAC and return to “their side” leaving behind telltale chocolate wrappers and messy Chinese things. Sometimes, when they cross in relatively big numbers, the diminutive PLA get aggressive and then it is Shaolin School and nail-studded primitive wooden clubs. Give them an inch and they’ll take a yard. The Modi government is pretty good at playing it safe. The Indian Army’s northern commander, not a month ago, reminded citizens that the army would cross the LoC and take POK if and when it gets the civilian’s order.