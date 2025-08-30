The personal touch that never was

To be able to correct a problem, we first have to acknowledge that a problem exists. If we do not make this acknowledgement, then we will not address the problem and it will not be corrected. The first step is to accept that there is an issue and then we can move on to resolving it.

The problem we are discussing today is the effectiveness of personalised diplomacy of the sort that we have seen since 2014. It is centred around such things as physical interaction and displays of affection, grand events in honour of guests, and the idea that the ‘friendship’ that is produced by these actions will help resolve issues.

Why are we discussing this today? Because the government of India is struggling to find its place in the world. Nations it was convinced were friends, if not allies, have spanked it gratuitously, and it has been forced to turn to nations it saw until a few days ago as rivals, if not enemies.

This is the problem. To address it, we will first have to acknowledge that it exists. This will not be easy for this government because it has rested its entire performance on the genius of one individual. To accept that there is a problem is to acknowledge that the genius has not worked as was being presumed. But one of the jobs of the columnist is to offer unsolicited opinion, and in times of crisis especially, we must put our shoulder to the wheel.

At the root of the matter is a simple fact that has become clear: our prime minister is not good at personalised diplomacy. He is, as we will see, spectacularly bad at it. Note that this is a separate matter from whether or not personalised diplomacy by itself works.