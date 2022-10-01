Natural gas price hike set to squeeze common man’s budget more than ever before

The government’s move to raise the price of natural gas by an incredible 40 per cent comes like a bolt from the blue for consumers who are already finding the energy costs unbearable. With cooking gas becoming dearer, household budgets are expected to see a further squeeze.

Since natural gas is used for power generation, the manufacture of fertiliser, and is converted into CNG to power automobiles, the steep hike will have a ripple effect, affecting almost everyone.

Ominously, this is the third hike since April and has been attributed to firming up energy costs globally.

Interestingly, the biggest beneficiaries include Reliance, which operates newer fields, with the price having been raised from $9.92 per million British thermal units (mBtu) to $12.6. For old fields, the price has been raised from $6.1 to $8.57 per mBtu of gas.

The government sets the price of gas every six months, based on rates prevalent in gas surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia in one year with a lag of one quarter. The main global markets have been going through a crisis due to supply disruptions and other problems in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine war.