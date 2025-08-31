Propaganda masquerading as history

The Partition of India in 1947 remains one of the most cataclysmic ruptures in South Asian history. It displaced between 10–20 million people, claimed anywhere between 200,000 and two million lives, and left scars that still haunt India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Since 2021, India has officially been observing 14 August as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. On 13 August this year, the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) released two supplementary modules — for Classes 6–8 and 9–12 — under the same rubric (‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’).

The stated intent is to ensure that future generations remember the magnitude of the horrors of Partition and draw the right lessons. To quote from the special module for ‘middle stage’: ‘Ignorance of history keeps difficult problems alive in the same form. As a result, the new generation is not prepared to face them. Therefore, knowing history is absolutely necessary.’ Hard to argue with that.

But the modules reduce causality to a triad of villains — Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Indian National Congress and Lord Mountbatten — while absolving figures such as V.D. Savarkar and the Hindu Mahasabha, who played critical roles in theorising and deepening communal divides.

Instead of providing students with complexity, the modules fall into the trap Karl Marx once warned against: ‘History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.’ In its attempt to reduce the history of Partition to an (alternative) morality tale, the NCERT risks turning historical tragedy into a political farce.

The triad of blame

To quote from the so-called ‘special module’: ‘There were three elements responsible for the Partition of India: Jinnah, who demanded it; the Congress, which accepted it; and Mountbatten, who implemented it.’

Undeniably, Jinnah’s trajectory — from the ‘ambassador of Hindu–Muslim unity’ to the architect of Pakistan — was decisive. The Lahore Resolution of 1940 enshrined the ‘two-nation theory’, declaring Hindus and Muslims incompatible as one nation.