NCW, Smriti Irani still silent on Ramdev’s questionable comment on women

Yoga Guru Ramdev has expressed his regret and apologised for his reckless comment in poor taste on women. But the controversy shows no sign of abating with public outrage in fact growing. Questions are also being asked why the National Commission of Women and the union minister for women and child welfare, Smriti Irani, usually quick to condemn transgressions when it suits them, have been quiet on Ramdev.

Ramdev was last week addressing a large audience of mostly women at Thane with the wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sitting by his side on the stage. While he began by complimenting Amruta Fadnavis and women in general for being graceful and look good in whatever attire they chose to wear, he crossed the line and added that women looked good even without clothes. His audience, among them the very young and the very old, did not seem to be amused.

There were soon howls of protest and civil society in Maharashtra and elsewhere felt the comment was inappropriate, sexist and objectionable. Some sassy comments by women wondered aloud how Ramdev had come to the conclusion. Others questioned if Yoga empowered the ‘Guru’ with an X-ray eye.