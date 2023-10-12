NEET mess: Miscalculations behind the zero percentile

The government’s direction on 20 September to reduce the cut-off to qualify in the NEET PG 2023 to zero percentile across all categories was greeted with disbelief. Last year, the government had refused to reduce the qualifying percentile and argued that it would affect the minimum standards of postgraduate medical education. So why the sudden U-turn when counselling had already begun?

Could it be to accommodate the Union health minister’s daughter? For several days, social media and doctors’ WhatsApp groups were abuzz with speculation, as sheets full of marks against roll numbers were widely shared. It was claimed that the health minister’s daughter had not qualified for admission and hence the cut-off was being reduced to accommodate her. This was contested by others who claimed that the minister’s daughter had not even registered for counselling.

The explanation did little to allay the suspicion that the dramatic and unprecedented reduction was designed to benefit some of the favoured few, possibly the sons and daughters of BJP politicians.