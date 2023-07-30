Nehru's Word: The civilisation of tribals will outlive the city civilisation

The North-East and the tribal groups living there need delicate handling, respecting their culture, traditions, and rights. Any mishandling of these aspects can quickly make the situation volatile, as is visible in Manipur. Jawaharlal Nehru, who guided the evolution of policy towards tribal societies and the North-East after Independence, was well aware of these concerns. Below is the first part of a speech Nehru made at the opening session of the Conference on Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Areas in New Delhi on 7 June 1952 in which he laid down his approach.

I suppose you have invited me here because I happen to occupy the office of the prime minister. Well, that may be right. But I think I have another and possibly a greater claim to participation in this conference. And that is that I have felt—not since I became the prime minister, but for many, many years previously—very strongly attracted towards the tribal people of this country.

This attraction has not been that of a seeker looking for odd and curious customs. It has also not been even the attraction of the one who wants to go and do good to other people. It has just been the attraction of feeling happy among the tribal people, of feeling at home with them, of liking them without any desire to do them good or to have good done to me.

I have found in the tribal people many qualities that I did not find in the people of the plains, in the cities, and in many other parts of India. And those qualities attracted me.

They were a virile people, they sometimes went astray, they sometimes quarrelled, even cut off each other’s head—which were deplorable occurrences and should be stopped—but even so, it struck me as perhaps a little better than the more evil practices that prevail in cities, because it is sometimes better to cut the hand or the head off than to crush and trample on the heart of a man or a people.

So, I felt happier with these simple folk. And perhaps there is also something of the nature of the nomad in me, which found congenial soil there. So, I approach them in a spirit of comradeship, in a spirit of getting on with them rather than as a person aloof and distant from them who had come to look at them critically and to report about them and try to make them conform to my way.