'Neither tired, nor retired': Why Sharad Pawar is no walkover for Ajit

But that is precisely what Sharad Pawar was afraid of. That in rallying round his political heir, they would cease to revolve round him and he would eventually lose his support base and influence.

So, he allowed things to continue as they were even as his own loyalists got increasingly frustrated with time. And no one was more frustrated at Sharad Pawar's intransigence than his nephew Ajit Pawar. Thus, it would only be a matter of time before that frustration would turn into rebellion.

The first time that Ajit attempted to pull off a coup in the party was in 2012 as deputy to chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. His involvement in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam had just been exposed and Pawar, who has so far never been caught with his hand in the till, decided to throw him to the wolves by doing nothing to prevent his resignation.

An enraged Ajit tried taking over the party as Pawar sat clueless in Delhi as the Union agriculture minister. He worked the phones hard that evening to prevent a break-up and succeeded only because many of the people who are with Ajit today disliked the nephew and they were ministers and members of a ruling coalition, needing to be in power to protect their business interests.

Ajit returned to the government in a few months. But by then, he had realised that to capture the party he needed to have more control over ticket distribution.

Over the years, he has built a band of faithful followers, and those of Sharad Pawar’s supporters with him now are there because the same sentiment moves through them today—they need to be with the government to protect their business interests and, of course, they do not wish to go to jail, given the way the ruling BJP is unleashing central agencies against opposition leaders in the country.

But that is only so far as the older ministers are concerned. According to Anand Agashe, Sharad Pawar’s ghost writer (he scripted Pawar’s biography On My Terms), the bulk of the men who supported Ajit Pawar at his show of strength in Mumbai are terribly divided between “head and heart”.