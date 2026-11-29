When Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah presented Narendra Modi with sacred rudraksha beads and a shaligram (fossilised stone considered sacred by devout Hindus and found in the upper reaches of Nepal’s Kali Gandaki river), and Modi reciprocated with holy water from the Ganga, both were invoking a civilisational and religious connection between their countries.

The inauguration of a train connecting Ayodhya, the birthplace of Rama, with Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, reinforced the messaging. But beyond these choreographed gestures, Balen Shah’s visit on 22-23 November did little to change the political and geopolitical realities that have hobbled India-Nepal relations for years.

For Modi, hosting Balen was a political necessity. The rapper-turned-politician represents a generation of Nepali leadership with which New Delhi has limited familiarity and considerably less leverage. His rise following the youth-led uprising against Nepal’s established political class has disrupted India’s traditional channels of influence in Kathmandu. His overwhelming electoral mandate makes it difficult for the Modi government to deal with him as it often has with his predecessors.

Balen’s decision to make India his first bilateral visit since he became prime minister in March may give Modi some diplomatic satisfaction but interpreting that choice as Nepal’s geopolitical realignment would be a serious mistake.

The religious messaging was politically convenient for both leaders. For Modi, projecting India’s relationship with Nepal through shared Hindu heritage sits comfortably with his politics and worldview.