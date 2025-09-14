Nepal upheaval: Why India cannot afford to be a bystander

A fragile peace under Sushila Karki’s leadership Nepal has entered a new and fragile chapter in its tumultuous democratic journey. The appointment of Sushila Karki as interim prime minister—the country’s first woman to hold the post—marks both a symbolic milestone and a pragmatic gamble.

A former Chief Justice known for her independence and integrity, Karki now finds herself steering a wounded nation out of a storm of youth-led protests, political collapse, and simmering unrest. Her very first act in office was telling. She declared the 72 victims of the 'Gen Z revolution'—a movement of young Nepalis who rose against entrenched corruption and political paralysis—as martyrs. Families of the dead were promised one million Nepali rupees each, while injured demonstrators and police officers were offered free medical care.

In a nation scarred by distrust in the political elite, her gesture signalled empathy and legitimacy. Yet the task before her is formidable. She inherits a country whose lower house of parliament has just been dissolved, whose political class is delegitimised and whose restless youth are unwilling to accept a return to business as usual.

The Gen Z uprising and the crisis of legitimacy

At the heart of Nepal’s upheaval lies the frustration of its younger citizens. In recent weeks, the streets of Kathmandu and provincial towns have been filled with demonstrators demanding change. Their grievances were clear: politicians had become synonymous with corruption, cronyism, and inertia. For them, the promise of a federal republican constitution has given way to a stagnant parliament incapable of delivering reforms.

The protests turned violent, with government buildings set ablaze and security forces responding with lethal force. Among the dead were 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and three police officers.

By the time calm returned, Nepal had entered a historic turning point. Acting on Karki’s advice, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections for March 2026. He called it a “difficult but necessary step” to safeguard democracy. But opposition parties labelled it unconstitutional, warning of a dangerous precedent.

The battle lines have thus shifted: between those who see dissolution as a reset and those who view it as democratic sabotage.