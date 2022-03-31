No, I don't plan to watch 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Tragedy

No, I have not seen the film – The Kashmir Files. Nor do I plan to view it because various reviews of the film point at two basic flaws: The projections in the film are not necessarily based on pure facts, rather on slants and tilts and distortions. Also, there are apparent traces of the vested political interests cum motives behind these projections. And once such political agenda creeps into creativity, it is a dangerous concoction, out to divide, cause deep rifts between you and I.

I do wish to comment on the human situation in and around the Kashmir Valley. I’m not a Kashmiri but right from the early 90s I had been reporting from the region and later wrote books and long and short essays on the grim situation hitting the Kashmir Valley and its inhabitants- Kashmiri Pandits and also the Muslims.

Let me start off with this basic backgrounder: No communal polarisation was seen in the Kashmir Valley during the Partition phase; not even when hundreds of Muslim families were killed, if not hounded out of Jammu, by the Right-Wing brigades. Peace prevailed even during the Gujarat pogrom of 2002. There were no communal outbursts or reactionary rioting in the Valley when the Gujarat pogrom peaked, and Muslims were getting targeted in Gujarat.

I was in Srinagar during that phase, and one afternoon, as I saw busloads of tourists from Gujarat getting down close to the Dal lake, I asked shikara-wallahs if they had heard about the riots in Gujarat. Yes, they had seen scenes of the rioting on the small screen yet they would let no harm come to their “guests from Gujarat”.

No stray incident of communal violence was reported in the Valley during that phase or even before or after that. But the surcharged communal atmosphere in the country was slowly leaving imprints all around. It wouldn’t be amiss to say that the Hindutva lobbies were all too determined to carry their set agenda all the way to the Valley, make inroads in there, after the tragedy of the Pandits having to leave their home region. A very painful turn in the recent history of the state.