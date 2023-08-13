Muslims are looted, lynched, harassed by the goons and then by the State. No one bats an eye. How can one dream, plan, go about our daily lives normally when our dead bodies don’t find mention in news cycles, not even as a footnote?

How does it feel to belong to a country that you love, but that does not love you back? I want to wear black clothes and spread a farsh-e-aza for a nation that actively voted to ensure we are erased, that goes about its daily business while we get killed and destroyed. A nation that applauds and cheers as it watches. You know, like the audience of a maut ka kuan (well of death) that wishes the racer would fall to his death.

They not only want to delete us and drive us out of bazaars and theatres, villages and colonies, schools and universities, cities and offices, they want to drive us out of spaces of narrative-building and decision-making. Young Muslims are behind bars, our friends are behind bars. Bright men and women who talk about social justice are silenced. No one bats an eye.

Our routine is breaking down at night, thinking ten thousand times before posting on social media, hiding our identities in various ways to reach home safely, exhausted repeating this story over and over again. No one bats an eye.

We have friends who chose hate over us and left our side. A former friend and classmate from the university religiously sends me abusive texts and elaborate slurs on my Muslim identity. Another friend invites a hate enabler to their wedding, another promises to get their art show inaugurated by a man who called for Muslim women to be raped.

A fellow artist feels proud that a genocidal maniac commended their work. No one cares how small it makes us feel. How unwanted, how hated. No one bats an eye.

I have so much to say, so much to tell every fellow citizen about the heaviness in our everyday, but will it matter if I told you we find it hard to even love? How do you love when you know deep down that petitions require more blood than love letters?

But while no one bats an eye, we care for each other. We check in, do fundraisers, crack dark and difficult jokes, smile, pray and manage to slowly water the plant of hope inside our ribs. I wish we didn’t have to wake up every day to rise, resist and be brave.