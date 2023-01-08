‘No Trade with Pakistan’ Policy Hurts India as Trade with China Booms

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said this week that the government and the RBI are in discussions with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in Indian rupee. There was no other detail given, such as which countries India was in discussion with and at what stage these discussions were. But it is still a good move. The reason is that we in South Asia, or undivided India to make it more clear, are damaging ourselves by refusing to trade with each other.

The World Bank says that trade between South Asian nations accounts for only 5 per cent of the region's total trade. To compare this, in the ASEAN region (comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam) intra-regional trade is 25 per cent of the total, meaning five times as much. ASEAN has a three-point agenda when it comes to trading between each other: Economic integration, adherence to multilateral trade rules and gradual elimination of all barriers.





On the other hand, trade among South Asian countries currently totals just $23 billion — below an estimated current value of at least $67 billion. And most of this lost trade is our loss. Consider that with Bangladesh, of the $18 billion in current trade, India’s exports to Bangladesh are $16 billion. Exports to Pakistan as less than $1 billion and imports under $100 million.