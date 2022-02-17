Non-BJP state governments must forge united front to resist Modi govt’s assault on principle of federalism

Some chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states have been discussing the need for a united stand to defend federalism and to counter the onslaught of the Modi government on Centre-state relations.

The need for a united stand of state governments in defence of states’ rights cannot be overstated. The Modi government has, in its second term, stepped up the drive to centralise and concentrate all powers in its hands; no sphere of Centre-state relations has been spared from the depredations of the Centre.

The most extreme step was the dismantling of the state of Jammu & Kashmir itself and dividing it into two Union Territories; the states are being deprived of the constitutionally-mandated devolution of resources by various ruses such as the surcharges and cesses imposed on petroleum products by the centre. The terms of the finance commission are so set as to advance the Centre’s agenda.