Not just cricket: The political game within the game

There is now almost irrefutable evidence that Indian cricketers have, since 2013, failed to cope with pressure at the knockout stages of ICC (International Cricket Council) competitions. Having more often than not performed impressively in the group or run-up phase of championships, they have succumbed where there was no second chance.

As one who has followed Indian cricket professionally for over 50 years, I was confident, given home advantage, India would win the 2011 World Cup after they beat Australia in the quarters-finals.

The Aussies—as the most successful side in cricket history—are every team’s stumbling block. Even when they are not at their best—as was the case in the just-concluded World Cup in India—they are a force to reckon with, because of their inherent confidence and mental and tactical strength.

I had calculated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 had exposed the Indian players to a regular experience of tight finishes, not to mention a frequent clash of swords with the world’s best cricketers. Therefore, when India triumphed in the World Cup in 2011 and followed this by lifting the Champions Trophy in 2013, I had reason to believe my assessment was fairly correct.

Two things happened in the 2014–15 period. There was a change in the Indian captaincy. Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed the baton to Virat Kohli. And there was a significant transfer of power at the Centre in India, resulting in an encompassing transformation in the national attitude and culture.