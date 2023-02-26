Now ‘Rajya Jodo’ yatras to build on the momentum of Bharat Jodo

The BJP fantasy of India as a Hindu Rashtra is at sharp variance with the Congress’s idea of a multi-cultural, multireligious, inclusive, secular nation. With the BJP increasingly behaving like the natural party of power, the clash of these two ideas has looked one-sided in recent years.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has given a fresh lease of life to the Congress’s ‘idea of India’, put a spring in the step of the party organisation and enthused party workers. It has also created a lot of goodwill, which the party must find ways to harvest.

As the only national party in the Opposition, the Congress has to carry the burden of reviving a democratic culture and of educating people about the threats to that national ethos. To do this, the party should organise ‘Rajya Jodo’ padyatras in every state, poll-bound or not, over the next six to twelve months. It also needs to hold cadre-training workshops, conventions and chintan shivirs from the taluka and district level upwards, to revive the morale of party workers.

Joint rallies with other parties at different levels will build confidence and camaraderie in the opposition, and lead to opposition unity. The party must also launch a mass campaign to collect small donations, of `100 to `1000, to overcome the handicap of not having enough corporate funding through electoral bonds.