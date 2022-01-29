NYT expose on India acquiring Pegasus spyware from Israel has left Modi govt without a fig leaf

The New York Times has finally put the Narendra Modi Government in the dock. India, it says, officially bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of the composite defence deal signed with Israel during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country in July 2017.

For the last six months, since reports about the surveillance of Indians including politicians, journalists and human rights workers using this spyware appeared in the media, the Centre has consistently denied the involvement of its agencies. Civil society activists including journalists had to finally seek the intervention of the Supreme Court to probe the matter which affects the rights and privacy of individuals. The apex court finally agreed to set up an expert committee in its order of October 27 last year.

The observations made by the bench of Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana prima facie concurred with the petitioners’ allegation that the ruling administration at the Centre was stonewalling any probe into the matter.

The probe panel was asked to submit its report to the Supreme Court after getting statements of the affected persons. This is to happen by March this year and then a hearing will take place.

The NYT report, which is based on one long year of investigations, would presumably be a major document to be considered by the apex court. The report has totally confirmed what the petitioners were alleging that the entire operation of Pegasus was sponsored by the Centre.