Of watering holes and silent heart attacks

Watering holes are essential retreats for all species, in the real jungle or the urban one. They provide much needed R+R and the chance to rub noses (and the occasional unsuspecting posterior) in a relaxed setting.

But whereas in the jungle there is only one rule — the bigger guy drinks first — we have managed to prescribe a weird set of dictums to regulate membership and behaviour in our gated oases which we call Clubs. In Delhi’s Gymkhana club, for example, one has to apply for membership while still an unsuspecting foetus, such is the length of the waiting list. (I applied 30 years ago and have yet to hear from them.)

New members are inducted only in place of old ones who kick the ice-bucket, as it were, so a kind of Death Watch prevails on the club premises at all times, with the ‘waitees’ keeping a close watch on the ‘oldies’ and plying them with loads of cholesterol to help the natural process of ageing.

I have just learnt that there exists a club in Europe called the Giga Society: it has only six members, primarily because to qualify, one has to score more than 195 on the IQ test. That rules out everyone in India except Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer, but I'm told that they are not accepting any applications from India after Vyapam — they don’t trust our marking system.

The whackiest membership requirement, however, comes from — where else? — my home state, Uttar Pradesh. There is an exclusive club there called the Mritak Sangh, and to become a member, one must be dead!