Official bodies must abstain from propagating myths and beliefs as facts

Recent reports that the Indian Space Research Institute (ISRO) is collaborating with the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) to study India’s contribution to science and to establish that the country has been ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) in the advancement of science are a matter of huge concern.

As reported in The Hindustan Times, the ICHR and ISRO will shortly sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take up the project titled ‘History of Indian Science and Technology’. The project will cost Rs 1.5 crore.

The information about India’s history of science and technology will be collected from the ancient religious scriptures. RSS outfit Vijnana Bharati, which promotes ‘swadeshi science’, had conceived the idea of ‘Akash Tatva’ conference with the aim to introduce the youth to the ‘wisdom of ancient science along with modern scientific advancements’.