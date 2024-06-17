‘Opposition’ has its task cut out

Most parties in today’s INDIA bloc have hobnobbed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past or have been in governments led by them.

From Mamata’s Trinamool Congress to Karunanidhi’s DMK, from Shiv Sena to the Samajwadi Party, from the National Conference to the PDP to the various Janata Dals.

Long-time Congressman and former Prime Minister V.P. Singh once said he was a follower of Lohia and JP, thereby suggesting he was not averse to support from the Sangh Parivar. His brief government was, in fact, propped up by both the BJP and the Left. The Left parties never directly supported the BJP, but they too have played on the same side in the name of ‘floor management’ in the late 1980s and later in Parliament and outside on the issue of the Indo-US nuclear deal.

For reasons not far to seek, the term Opposition has mostly been applied to anti-Congress fronts. The Grand Alliance of 1971 held within it the Jan Sangh, Samyukta Socialist Party, Praja Socialist Party, Swatantra Party and the anti-Indira Congress (O) a.k.a. ‘Syndicate’ Congress. Most of these parties, excluding the Jana Sangh/ BJP or the Communists, are offshoots or breakaway groups of the Congress. Rajagopalachari, founder of the Swatantra Party, was a leading light of the Congress under Mahatma Gandhi.