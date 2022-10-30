Pakistan’s tryst with an elusive democracy

It has been 14 years since Pakistan’s fourth dictator Pervez Musharraf left office. Pakistan goes to general elections next year and though once again its army is in the news (for reasons we don’t need to go into here today) it appears Pakistan is now out of the cycles of periodic military rule.

To know why, let’s take a look at Pakistan’s history, which can be parcelled quite neatly into 10-year periods.

The first decade was one of confusion. Jinnah delivered a nation and passed away just after Gandhi but for his heirs drafting the constitution was hard.

The Muslim League papered over its differences by rotating prime ministers from the various communities. These included two Bengalis (Suhrawardy and Bogra), a Gujarati (Chundrigar) and two Punjabis (Noon and Muhammad Ali).

The real power for much of this period was held by a Pashtun, Malik Ghulam Muhammad. He was a bureaucrat who left office to begin a business importing jeeps, founding a company called Muhammad and Mahindra (later renamed Mahindra and Mahindra), before exiting the business to serve Pakistan.

In his autobiography, Friends Not Masters, General Ayub Khan says it was Ghulam Muhammad who nudged him to take over. Khan was the defence minister cum army chief about to retire at 48 when a paralytic and dying Ghulam Muhammad told him to ‘save’ the country from the politicians, which Ayub duly did.

The second decade of Pakistan was called the ‘decade of development’. Ayub Khan so impressed the world with his apparent brilliance that Samuel Huntington (of ‘clash of civilisations’ fame) likened him to the Athenian lawgiver Solon.