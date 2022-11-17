Paranoia about human rights activists a sign of present regime’s continuing insecurity

The saffron government evidently hopes to proclaim the Hindutva millennium in 2025 post the 2024 elections on the centenary celebrations of the saffron incubus. They forget that like in physics, politics allows for no vacuum.

Voluntary organisations work hard. The overwhelming majority of them, with no international funding and little access to domestic resources, against all odds, seek to improve the lot of their co-citizens. They work for little or no remuneration, their sole motivation being to help and organise others less fortunate. And they actually manage to make a difference.

One would think that organisations engaged in altruistic work would receive great public support – moral, if not physical and financial. But quite contrarily, there are certain members of society who not only don’t help, but actually manage to throw in a spanner or two into the working of these organisations, which is no party to begin with. Unfortunately, these members wield quite a bit of power in the country. They are, in fact, allied to successive governments of every hue.

The government can easily use the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Penal Code for preventing such funding of unlawful activity, rather than relying on the FCRA. The political reality is that the FCRA provides a method to the government through which it can suppress and curtail the activities of civil society, which can stand as a bulwark against those who seek to subvert parliamentary democracy, be they denizens of the emergent militarised deep State in unholy concert with those who bring no lustre to the colour saffron.