Pegasus reveals Indians willing to barter privacy for ‘strong’ govt

What has been India’s response so far? The first response was to discredit the story. Ministers were sent out to say that since it was Amnesty, the report was false. Then they were sent out to say that Amnesty International had itself withdrawn the claim (which was a lie).

In Parliament the government said no “unauthorised” surveillance was done, which was not really an answer. Under what law was ‘authorised’ spying happening on the Opposition by the ruling party? This was not revealed.

Astonishingly, Amnesty revealed that the minister defending the Modi government in parliament (Ashwini Vaishnaw) was himself spied on.

The facts which Amnesty has revealed have not been disputed. They are: That Indian citizens including journalists, sexual harassment victims, the judiciary and the media are being spied on. Second, that they are being attacked by a military grade software that is only sold to governments. Third that this software costs hundreds of crores of rupees to purchase and maintain. This is a criminal act but no action has been taken against anyone for it.

Most disappointingly, the Supreme Court could not get the government to confirm or deny that it was using Pegasus. The court tried but the government just refused to file an affidavit on this. Absurdly, the government said it would form a committee to find out if the government had used Pegasus.