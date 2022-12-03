'People are ready to have a Congress government in Gujarat'

Former Gujarat chief minister and a former colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the RSS, Shankarsinh Vaghela, is campaigning against the ‘movers and fakers’ of the BJP in the state.

Last week, the outspoken leader caused a sensation by saying that in 2002, Muslims at Godhra had no way of knowing in which coach of Sabarmati Express the karsevaks were returning. “Before Godhra the then chief minister had nothing to show. What happened after Godhra is history and it is repeating itself, often before elections,” says the former RSS pracharak. Excerpts: