Plight of Meo Muslims of Mewat region: When even a new jail is cause of celebration!

A connected factor: Why are the number of the jailed Muslims higher than their popularity percentage?

After I had viewed the late Shubhradeep Chakravorty’s documentary ‘After The Storm’, it got more than writ large that innocents can get framed, and with that their lives ruined! The seven young men — Mukhtar Ahmed, Md. Fassiuddin Ahmed, Umar Farooque, Moutasim Billah, Harith Ansari, Md. Musarrat Hussain ‘Bobby’ and Shaikh Abdul Kaleem — focused on in the documentary, were imprisoned on false charges till they were acquitted by the Courts.

In fact, Chakravorty had told me that these seven men were amongst the hundreds arrested, falsely implicated with bogus charges. He detailed that young Muslim men can be detained if not arrested by the police on the flimsiest of charges, at times even without a charge! On mere suspicion or to create an atmosphere of fear. And even if acquitted, they sit ruined and devastated for times to come. With nobody even bothering to ask the basic — What happens to the lives and livelihood of innocent men, caged for so many years?

As activists point out, when the police arrests a Muslim, biases and slants erupt at the very first stage. Details of his or her so called 'terror links ' or ‘anti–national’ stand get splashed! And because of the poisonous propaganda and twisted perceptions and notions, the situation stands compounded.

Dr Javed Jamil, details, “In India, Muslims, criminals or innocents, are more likely to be arrested, more likely to be detained as under-trials, more likely to be convicted, more likely to be sentenced to death or life imprisonment and more likely to be actually executed…Though Muslims comprise only 14.2 per cent of the population of the country according to a recent census data, they constitute 26.4 percent of the total prison population. Of course, they are also more likely to face torture of all kinds in the police custody. They also have lesser chances of a fair trial because they are in no position to hire good advocates to defend them. And, of course, when high-profile terror cases are involved, Muslims are more likely to be hanged…Yakub Memon has already been hanged and the other Muslims involved in Mumbai attacks and other such cases are likely to be “brought to justice” by Indian legal system sooner than later. But the persons responsible for the riots after Babri Masjid demolition, Mumbai riots and Gujarat riots are nowhere in queue for being brought to justice.”