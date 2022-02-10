PM Modi’s Parliament speech gave a feeling that he is running out of tricks

PM Narendra Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks in Parliament, surprisingly, exhibited some humour, of course at the expense of Congress members. But it was not devoid of the usual sarcasm and badly disguised innuendoes.

Most of all, one got a feeling that the man is running out of tricks and has even less to say than in the past.

His repeated references to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, underscoring his title of ‘first Prime Minister’ of India, whom he quoted ostensibly to refute the criticism of the economic record of his government, left the audience wondering at the non sequiturs.

There were also flip flops between seeking (or was it advising?) the Opposition’s cooperation in nation building and attacking it for questioning the government’s policies. Calling the Congress full of hatred for the poor of India, influenced by a colonial mindset is hardly the way to expect empathy and cooperation.

Inevitably, the PM unfolded a rambling, directionless monologue on what is a nation. Not surprisingly, he quoted the wisdom of sages and scholars without the context to suggest that India’s nationhood was frozen in time and space, confusing between oneness and unity (with diversity).

The profound richness and diversity of our nation, celebrated by the inclusive approach of the Congress, was sadly suggested to be an attempt to undermine the nation.

Not surprisingly, he remained at the level of generalities and chose not to give specific examples even as his colleagues were frothing at the deviously created false controversy about the hijab.

As PM, he does not attempt to understand that the concept of a nation has conceptions too that add to its character and sustainability.