PM Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan now lies completely exposed

After three decades of tasting political success across the length and breadth of the country, the Hindutva juggernaut led by the BJP has run into heavy weather.

Yet, it was a setback which was waiting to happen. Given the BJP’s anti-Muslim worldview, dating back to the foundation of the party’s mentor, the RSS, nearly 100 years ago, it was only a question of time before the BJP stumbled over the egregious observations of its spokespersons on Prophet Mohammed.

However, its remedial action to contain the damage caused by the offensive comments has the potential to lead the BJP into deeper trouble.

The reason is that sizeable sections in the party are unhappy with the ‘disciplinary action’ taken against the two offenders. The resentment of the dissenters is all the greater because they believe that it is a genuflexion before the Islamists.