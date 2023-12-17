PMJAY: A view from the frontlines

It’s been a little over five years since the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) came into being. From its launch in 2018, it has issued over 27 crore insurance cards till 2023 and financed over 5.75 crore hospital admissions, with an average payout of about Rs 12,250 per admission, with around 27,000 empanelled hospitals nationwide.

An impressive track record that needs to be celebrated. However, any programme or scheme, however well-designed and executed, has both strengths and weaknesses. Five years is an excellent interval for reviewing these.

Of the 27,000 empanelled hospitals, of which around 20,000 are active, 15,000 are in the public sector. While not yet formally evaluated, anecdotal evidence suggests that these public sector hospitals outperform those not part of the scheme. One of the challenges of the public sector, not just in India but globally, is its non-responsiveness.

Starting in the 1980s with the UK, governments worldwide, including Thailand, Turkey and most recently Vietnam, finance the public sector based on outcomes. They have gradually moved away from automatic financing based on annual expenditure budgets.

This change has allowed them to improve the performance of the public sector, and it is not surprising that something similar is being seen in India with PMJAY. Over time, the full power of this can be realised if all financing to the public sector moves in this direction, including at the primary care level.