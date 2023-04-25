PM's degree row: Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring

As the rule book stands today, a university degree is not a pre-requisite to be the Prime Minister of India. This is as it should be. Knowledge, of the formal and expert variety in particular, is closely linked to power, and the interlock can disenfranchise the majority while creating a minority of ‘experts’ who begin to control, command and get away unquestioned.

Thus, in many cases development ‘experts’ deliver the worst of development with their ideas, power and reach. The environmental crisis is after all a result of the development experts running amok. The so-called economic experts did not predict the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, and may have had a hand in the making of that crisis. Queen Elizabeth II of the UK was moved to ask at the London School of Economics, which inaugurating a 71 million pounds new academic building.: “It’s awful … Why did no one see it coming?” There were no answers. There is no dearth of money either for the Rockstar academic institutions.

We are dealing with a privileged class of people here. Their knowledge is important but it is not the only knowledge there is. Knowledge also resides in indigenous cultures, customs, the ways and means of understanding developed over the centuries outside the university systems. A memorandum from the Executive Office of US President Joe Biden in November 2021 recognised Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge (ITEK), a form of indigenous knowledge, as one of the ‘many important bodies of knowledge that contributes to the scientific, technical, social, and economic advancements of the United States and to our collective understanding of the natural world’.

Insisting on formal qualifications will make political positions less inclusive particularly in India given the widespread inequality, adding new burdens on those outside the system— which is what the narrative of the Prime Minister has been right from the beginning of his shift from Gujarat to New Delhi.