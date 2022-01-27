Police need to be sensitised, restructured so that they can be humane in dealing with protesters

Happy to see the name of Sadaf Jafar in the list of candidates for the upcoming eletions

No, I don’t know the Lucknow based activist Sadaf Jafar. Never met her. Nor spoken to her. But can’t erase this backgrounder to her: Exactly two years back, when the ant-CAA protests were at peak, she was not just harassed and humiliated by the cops in Uttar Pradesh but even physically tortured. In her statement, she had detailed how a particular male police officer in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station, kicked and punched her in the abdomen and kept on doing so, till she started bleeding…blood soaking the clothes on her, blood trickling down.

Well, I just hope she fights in these upcoming elections and wins, and then sees to it that some semblance of safety and dignity prevails for those detained and held ‘ captive’ by those manning the very system.

In television interviews, Sadaf comes across as strong and strong-willed and that perhaps explains how she managed to survive but a large percentage of the those hounded by the State police force find it very difficult to even remain alive.

This brings me to focus on the very crux: what mechanism are on, to sensitize the police force, so that the hapless can walk up to the cops and be certain that he or she would stand protected and secure?