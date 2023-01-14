Political and economic instability in neighbourhood a cause for concern for India

The emerging situation in Pakistan is most worrying. There is political instability, foreign exchange reserves have dipped to $4.5 billion, just enough for 10 days’ imports. There is a virtual civil war in FATA, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with TTP’s all out war against Pakistan establishment. The militant group has taken virtual control in many of these areas and Pakistan army is having a tough time in dealing with the guerrillas. The TTP terrorists were trained by ISI and they are now going all out against ISI and Pak armed forces.

What former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once told Pakistan that “if snakes are bred in the backyard, it will come to bite you one day” appears to have come true now. Pakistan is in a virtual mess – politically and economically. It has no money now to sustain an all out fight against TTP. Pakistan is selling whatever ammunitions it has to Ukraine at the behest of US as well.

An unstable Pakistan with a tottering economy and uncontrolled terrorism unleashed by TTP could pose a headache for India. Afghanistan and TTP never recognized the Durand line that artificially divides nationalist pashtoons and Afghanistan-Pakistan. The Baloch never integrated with Pakistan right from independence and they too are demanding separation. The Baloch separatist movement has now joined hands with TTP, which has made the situation worse.

There are also widespread protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to merge with India because of the high handedness of Pakistan establishment and new laws that are discriminatory to them. While Gilgit-Baltistan wants to merge with Ladakh, some sections of its population want POK to merge with Jammu and Kashmir.

These developments may have some spill-over effect on India, which has to ensure its borders remain secure.