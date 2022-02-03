Poor budgetary allocation to healthcare sector dovetails with Modi govt’s preoccupation with corporatisation

We have faced a serious health crisis in the last two years due to the COVID pandemic which has cost dearly precious lives even as it pushed millions of people into joblessness, adding to the already existing poverty.

Large segments of population could not get required treatment for COVID due to lack of preparedness on the part of the government. They were unable to go to the private hospitals due to exorbitant cost.

Meanwhile, patients suffering from other diseases, both communicable and non-communicable, also suffered. While the affluent section of the society could get treatment, the lower-income group, who are largely dependent on the State for their health needs, were deprived of the treatment for diseases like tuberculosis, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and even vaccination for the children.

The WHO has pointed out time and again that to meet health needs, it is important that public health spending should be 5% of the GDP. But unfortunately, public health expenditure in our country has been hovering around 1.1% for several years.

According to the Oxfam’s ‘Commitment to reducing inequality report 2020’, India ranks 154th in health spending, 5th from the bottom. It was therefore expected that the government would be serious in budgetary allocation for health. But it was not to be.