Population, prejudice and the RSS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has yet again cited population growth as an important issue facing India today. At the Sangh’s annual Dussehra rally, he was quoted as saying: “Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.”

Population ‘control’ is an oft-heard phrase across the spectrum; the need for population ‘balance’ based particularly on religion lends it a sharp and predictable political edge. But at its root is still the language of ‘control’ to check growing numbers on the thinking that goes something like this: the more the people, the less each one gets of scarce resources, so we stay poor, remain backward and cannot march with the times. We must ‘control’ the population if we are to do well and provide for the numbers we already have.

This simplistic presentation, bought by a large section of people, is a precursor to the demand for policy action that applies to all in theory but has its worst impacts in practice on those at the bottom of the pyramid, who tend to have more children. This is how the demand for the ‘two-child norm’ would work—those who need support, subsidies, rations and other inputs the most cannot get them if they have more than two children.

There is enough data to argue that this is not how population dynamics work to deliver the results we may seek. For example, India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR; loosely put, the number of children per woman) has consistently fallen. TFR was reported at 3.39 (NFHS-1, 1990-92), 2.85 (NFHS-2, 1996-98), 2.68 (NFHS-3, 2003-05), 2.18 (NFHS-4, 2015-16), and 1.99 (NFHS-5, 2019-21).