Pro-Democracy protests in Israel: Are there lessons for India?

For the past ten weeks or so, millions of Israelis have been protesting the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government’s attempts to weaken the country’s judiciary. Initially a weekend feature, the protests have in recent weeks spread to working days as well. Israel has rarely witnessed such spirited public protests earlier—the sight of hundreds of thousands of people occupying the streets, week after week, is spectacular, also because the country’s population is barely nine million, less than half of Delhi’s.

In November 2022, Netanyahu was elected the Prime Minister of Israel for the sixth time. The difference this time is that the traditional allies of Netanyahu’s Likud Party refused to join hands with him. Still, he managed to come to power by allying with a group of smaller, highly religious and ultra-nationalist parties that got a majority of 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset (Israeli Parliament). Netanyahu and his new allies see major gains if they can curtail the judiciary’s power and make the simple majority decisions taken in the Knesset supreme.

The longstanding allegations of corruption are hanging like a sword of Damocles on Netanyahu’s head. Cutting the Supreme Court down to size will help him remain the Prime Minister even if the judiciary gives an adverse verdict. His ultra-nationalist allies are also adamant about bringing judicial change to annex larger areas in the West Bank for new settlements.

The Netanyahu government is keen to not only dilute the rule of law in the country but also to change the existing administrative structure on the West Bank. The aim is to transfer the power of the occupied areas of the West Bank from military authority to civilian administration, which will, in effect, make the annexation of the territory legal. The other plans of the government are to revoke the citizenship of Palestinian citizens and their families if they are convicted of terrorist charges and to carry on collective punishment of Palestinians like home demolitions using bulldozers.