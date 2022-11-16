Projecting Tipu Sultan as barbaric, biased part of right wing’s playbook of vilifying Muslim rulers

In 1799, when Srirangapatna was under siege during the Anglo Mysore War, its ruler Tipu Sultan was said to have had a mere 30,000 soldiers to fight against the British East India Company, the Europeans and the Marathas. When Tipu was, in fact, killed in this war, General Harris is quoted as saying, “India is now ours.”

Today, Tipu’s reputation as a nationalist freedom fighter and the last thorn in the side of the British empire which was stopping them from consolidating power in southern India is being maligned by right wing elements for narrow, vested political interests.

“We will vandalise the statue of Tipu Sultan if it’s established anywhere in Karnataka,” said Sri Rama Sene mentor Pramod Muthalik at Hubbali’s Idgah Maidan on 11 November 11 2022, responding to Congress MLA Tanvir Sait’s promise of erecting a 100 feet tall statue of the erstwhile Mysore king.